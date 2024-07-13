Here are a handful of highlights of the wide-ranging 35-minute conversation, which you can listen to in full here or here .

As many Husker fans know, Hoiberg’s NBA playing career came to an abrupt end due to a scary heart condition — he had an aortic root aneurysm. That was obviously a tough pill to swallow because he was coming off his 10th season in the NBA, which turned out to be his best.

At 32 years old, Hoiberg led the league in 3-point shooting in 2004-05, making 48% of his attempts (70-of-145).

“I was very excited. I was on the verge of finally signing a long-term contract,” Hoiberg said. “I had been pretty much on one-year minimum deals my entire ten-year playing career, and I found out after that season I had a heart condition. So I had to go in and have open-heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic at the conclusion of the season.”

It was a difficult surgery, Hoiberg said, that didn’t go as planned.

“They nicked my conduction system, so I developed a 100% heart block and I had to get a pacemaker put in, which I’m still 100% reliant on,” Hoiberg said. “Every time my heart beats, it’s because of my pacemaker, which is kind of crazy to me.”

Still, Hoiberg kept in shape for an attempt at making a comeback. And there was interest in the league for his services: the Steve Nash- and Mike D'Antoni-led Phoenix Suns.

“I did everything I could to get myself back in shape and resume my playing career, that was the plan when I went into the surgery. But then the complication put a whole new element into my decision making," Hoiberg said. "And after basically agreeing to a contract with the Phoenix Suns, and that was Steve Nash coming off back-to-back MVPs, and D’Antoni was coaching, he said if you can run 3-point line to 3-point line you can play here. I said, ‘Well shoot, coach, I can do that,’ and after agreeing to that and telling my wife that I think I’m going to do it, their doctors stepped in at the last minute and basically said, you know what, I’ve talked to a lot of specialists and I just can’t recommend that you do this. And I had four young kids. I had four kids under the age of six at the time, including two-year-old twins. It was really what I was waiting to hear.”

After retiring as a player, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the organization Hoiberg played for in 2003-04 and 2004-05, wanted to keep Hoiberg around. NBA great and then-Timberwolves front office executive, Kevin McHale, pushed for Hoiberg to stay and offered a special assistant general manager position, which he accepted. Hoiberg went on to be promoted to vice president of basketball operations the following season.

Hoiberg is of course thankful he found out about his heart condition when he did, but the fact his playing career ended before he was ready for it to bothered him. And when he was in the front office, he missed the competitive aspect of the game he loved.

He wanted to be back on the court, in the huddle, with the players.

“As much as I enjoyed that front office work, I missed being on the sidelines, I missed being in-between the lines. And just that camaraderie you develop with your team and staff. That’s where the coaching part came into play," Hoiberg said. "…It did take me a couple of years to get over it, but you have to separate. But first I was still very close with the players, because those were a lot of the guys I played with on the Timberwolves that were still on the roster. And it took me a while to still be close with them, but really have to separate because there’s a lot of business decisions that have to be made, that may be uncomfortable with people that you’re very close with.”

Hoiberg’s job with the Timberwolves was to put together pre-draft workouts and talk to agents and other teams’ decision makers to discuss roster moves and possible trades. He sat and talked basketball for hours each day with McHale, to which Hoiberg said of those experiences, “the game becomes more clear.”

Hoiberg also went on the road to scout games with the late Rob Babcock, who served as a scout and player personnel exec at Minnesota. He also became good friends with Zarko Durisic, Minnesota's director of global scouting, who still holds that position today.

Living the front office life helped Hoiberg move on from his past as a player and onto the next chapter of his basketball career.