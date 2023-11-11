Those bottles of champagne will have to stay corked for at least one more week. All drinks in Lincoln will be consumed in anguish tonight as Nebraska football blew a golden opportunity to secure a sixth win and end its nation-leading postseason drought.

Nebraska fell to Maryland, 13-10, in a devastating loss on Saturday as the Huskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) have dropped two in a row after having won five of their previous six. Both losses came by three points, moving the Huskers to 1-3 in one-score games under Matt Rhule and 3-16 in one-score games over the last three years (since the start of the 2021 season).

The Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) officially locked up a bowl game appearance themselves after intercepting third-string quarterback Chubba Purdy in the end zone with less than four minutes left – on a third-and-goal play inside the 10-yard line – and drove down the field nearly 80 yards for a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Let’s get to some Snap Judgments. Here's our analysis and reaction: