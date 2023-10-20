Benning announced his commitment to Rhule and the Huskers publicly on Friday night. The two-way in-state standout is the seventh Nebraskan in the 2024 class. Benning held double-digit scholarship offers including Minnesota, Iowa and Duke.

Landing Benning is another example of Rhule following through on his initial promise to keep the best players from the state home to play college football. By landing the best two-way player in the state, Rhule and company showed they can gain the trust of another respected and coveted player.

Benning's pledge gives the Huskers 16 in-state commitments thus far for Rhule and his staff. They signed eight Nebraskans in the 2023 class and now have eight commitments in the 2024 cycle following tight end Eric Ingwerson's flip from Pitt last month and Benning's decision on Friday.

Those 16 combined in-state commitments in the 2023 and 2024 classes nearly equals the number of in-state commitments (16) in the previous five cycles combined (2018-22 classes).