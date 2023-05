Keelan Smith has committed to Nebraska, giving the Huskers six commitments in the Class of 2024.

Smith, the son of Husker legend Neil Smith, spoke with Inside Nebraska to break down his decision as he joins Ian Flynt as the second Husker legacy in the class. Smith is the team's first commitment in the month of May as the post-spring recruiting season has kicked off with an early bang.

Now that Smith's decision is in, let's take a look at what he gives the Huskers on the field and how he impacts their 2024 class.