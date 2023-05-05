Keelan Smith, son of former NU All-American Neil Smith, commits to Nebraska
Keelan Smith has found his new home. The three-star athlete, who plays at Liberty North (Mo.) in the Kansas City metro area, has committed to Nebraska.
Prior to announcing his commitment on Friday, the Class of 2024 standout spoke with Inside Nebraska to break down why he picked the Huskers.
"It’s just family there. Everyone is close with everyone, and they operate so well," Smith said. "And Coach (Matt) Rhule's plans to turn the program around are great."
Smith, who is the son of former Nebraska captain and All-American defensive lineman Neil Smith, is the Huskers' sixth commitment in the 2024 cycle.
Not a member of the Inside Nebraska community? Join today for all access
READ MORE: Analyzing impact as Keelan Smith commits to Nebraska
Smith, who stars at wide receiver for Liberty North, will likely ultimately end up at tight end at Nebraska. His frame (6-3, 200) fits perfectly for the hybrid role in Marcus Satterfield's offense.
"I mean, it doesn’t bother me (to switch positions). That’s why I feel like I’m unique; I can play both and feel that it won’t affect me in anyway," Smith said. "I want to play whatever (position) helps the team win."
The Huskers' latest commit visited campus twice during spring ball to get a feel for the program. Nebraska's practices under Rhule have become something that really attracts players to his program.
"No shade to the last staff, but the practices were way more high tempo, everyone is flying around, nobody’s standing to the side doing nothing, everyone is working," Smith said. "And all the coaches are invested into practice and demanding excellence from the players."
Keelan's father is a Nebraska legend and was an NFL star. He played a key role in his son picking Nebraska, where he starred in the late 80s.
"He had an impact on my decision," Keelan Smith said. "This whole process, he’s been pushing for me to go to Nebraska. So when I told him that I was going to be committing there, he was all in."
Smith is now part of a Husker class sitting at six commits as he joins offensive linemen Gibson Pyle and Ashton Murphy, athlete Roger Gradney, tight end Ian Flynt and Jack linebacker Willis McGahee IV.
Discuss Keelan Smith's commitment to Nebraska with other Husker fans on the Insider's Board.