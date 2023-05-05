Keelan Smith has found his new home. The three-star athlete, who plays at Liberty North (Mo.) in the Kansas City metro area, has committed to Nebraska.

Prior to announcing his commitment on Friday, the Class of 2024 standout spoke with Inside Nebraska to break down why he picked the Huskers.

"It’s just family there. Everyone is close with everyone, and they operate so well," Smith said. "And Coach (Matt) Rhule's plans to turn the program around are great."

Smith, who is the son of former Nebraska captain and All-American defensive lineman Neil Smith, is the Huskers' sixth commitment in the 2024 cycle.

