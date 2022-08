Nebraska picked up a major commitment in the Class of 2023 today as four-star prospect Cameron Lenhardt announced his pledge to the Huskers.

Lenhardt, the country's No. 24-ranked weakside defensive end, is also the state of Florida's No. 66-ranked player out of powerhouse IMG Academy. He told Inside Nebraska that the Huskers met "all the requirements" following his official visit, and now he has locked in his spot.

"What impressed me on that official visit in June was just the culture of Nebraska," Lenhardt told Inside Nebraska's Greg Smith of why he committed to the Huskers in an exclusive video interview. "It was really impressive and things like that. Nebraska has a lot of good things coming. They got these new facilities coming and all these great things. That really impressed me."

With Lenhardt in the fold, let's take a look at what he gives Nebraska on the field and examine his impact on the Huskers' 2023 recruiting class.