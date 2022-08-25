Cameron Lenhardt saw his recruitment to Nebraska take off in a major way toward the end of June, and the Huskers' momentum was boosted quickly after that June 24-26 trip to Lincoln.

Now, they have seen it come full circle and the wait is over: Lenhardt has committed to Nebraska.

He sat down with me for an exclusive video interview to discuss his commitment. Watch that interview in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

The four-star prospect out of Florida powerhouse IMG Academy is the Huskers' 14th overall commitment in the Class of 2023, and he joins Maverick Noonan as their second EDGE pledge in the cycle.

"You know throughout my whole process, this is a long recruiting process," Lenhardt said. "Nebraska's been very consistent with me throughout all my four years. I built the relationship with the coaches over the four years. When I went there on my official visit, I just felt that genuine feeling and my mom felt that too we went up there. That's just great to really experience. That was what really made me pick Nebraska."