He joins Gibson Pyle and Jake Peters (both clear-cut interior guys) and Landen Davidson (who also projects as a guard) in the Huskers' class. That is in addition to another big-time prospect in Nebraska's OL class: Preston Taumua , a four-star out of Hawaii ranked No. 1 in his state as well, No. 11 at offensive guard and No. 235 overall.

Brix instantly becomes the headliner of the Huskers' offensive line class – not just as the highest rated of the bunch but also because he's their lone offensive tackle prospect.

The 6-foot-6 and 270-pounder out of Logan (Iowa) Magnolia Community is ranked as the state of Iowa's No. 1 recruit, the No. 6 offensive tackle nationally and No. 100 overall in the 2024 cycle.

Nebraska football just landed one of its most important recruiting wins in the Class of 2024: Four-star offensive tackle Grant Brix has committed to the Huskers.

Brix had offers from at least two dozen programs including Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Tennessee – plus a slew of Big Ten programs in Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin and his homestate Iowa Hawkeyes.

As his recruitment carried on, however, it was Nebraska finding itself in a hotly contested battle against Oklahoma and Kansas State for the blue-chip prospect, and Alabama came in with an impactful offer the summer. That offer from the Crimson Tide came just as Brix was gearing up to go on his official visit to Nebraska during the last weekend of June.

But the Huskers were able to drive away Alabama and those other two main competitors in an effort spearheaded by Donovan Raiola, the Nebraska O-line coach who has gone on an explosive recruiting run to secure commitments from this five-man group, in addition to the efforts by head coach Matt Rhule.

In order, Brix took official visits to Oklahoma, Kansas State, Alabama and Nebraska in June. The Huskers got the last visit, which came during their mega official visit weekend that saw 14 recruits in the 2024 class hit campus.

While there, Brix was one of the highest-priority targets for both the coaching staff and for his peers.

"My goal was Grant Brix," Husker 2024 tight end commit Ian Flynt told Inside Nebraska of his official visit during the same weekend. "He’s who I was (mainly) going after. I think I swayed him a little bit, but he’s strong. He’s strong with it. He’s gonna take his options and look at them.”

It was a long, twisting road for the Huskers to land Brix. He Initially wanted to commit In August but had trouble making up his mind. Brix ended up taking an additional unofficial visit to both Nebraska and Oklahoma during the season to help make his decision by evaluating the programs.

The end result after that evaluation: Brix giving the Huskers their bonafide tackle prospect in the class and marking Raiola's efforts to land him as one of the most impressive recruiting jobs on the entire staff this cycle.

