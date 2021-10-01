2023 Lincoln East athlete Coleman picks up offer from Nebraska

One of the fastest rising names around Nebraska high school football is Lincoln (Neb.) East standout Malachi Coleman . Coleman is a two-way threat playing on both sides of the football for the Spartans. Coleman picked up his first college offer from Nebraska on Friday.

"Coach Barrett Ruud called me and told me that they loved the film that they watched of me," Coleman said. "He said they loved that I could play both ways and that Nebraska was offering."

Coach Gingery said that Nebraska was very open about where Coleman might play at the next level. Coleman said that three positions were discussed with Nebraska.

"They said that I could play receiver, outside linebacker or defensive end depending on how I filled out if I went there. I don't really have a preference. I really just like playing the game."

Coleman believes that he is a huge match-up issue with his size and his sub-11 second, 100-meter track speed.

"On offense I think that I am pretty fast and I can get off of the line. Players line up 10 yards off of me and I can run past them. I also run good routes. When I get the ball I am taking it to the house."

On defense Coleman says that he's really been trying to develop some one on one pass rushing moves.

"On third down everyone knows that I am coming. I can get to the quarterback. We have been working on that a lot. I have been adding more moves to help out with a pass rush tools that I can pull out when I need it."