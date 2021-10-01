2023 Lincoln East athlete Coleman picks up offer from Nebraska
One of the fastest rising names around Nebraska high school football is Lincoln (Neb.) East standout Malachi Coleman. Coleman is a two-way threat playing on both sides of the football for the Spartans. Coleman picked up his first college offer from Nebraska on Friday.
"Coach Barrett Ruud called me and told me that they loved the film that they watched of me," Coleman said. "He said they loved that I could play both ways and that Nebraska was offering."
Coach Gingery said that Nebraska was very open about where Coleman might play at the next level. Coleman said that three positions were discussed with Nebraska.
"They said that I could play receiver, outside linebacker or defensive end depending on how I filled out if I went there. I don't really have a preference. I really just like playing the game."
Coleman believes that he is a huge match-up issue with his size and his sub-11 second, 100-meter track speed.
"On offense I think that I am pretty fast and I can get off of the line. Players line up 10 yards off of me and I can run past them. I also run good routes. When I get the ball I am taking it to the house."
On defense Coleman says that he's really been trying to develop some one on one pass rushing moves.
"On third down everyone knows that I am coming. I can get to the quarterback. We have been working on that a lot. I have been adding more moves to help out with a pass rush tools that I can pull out when I need it."
Besides Nebraska there has been a list of other schools keeping tabs on the talented junior already. He has been to a game in Lincoln once before and has also visited a Big 12 school.
"I have been talking to NDSU, SDSU, Wyoming, Iowa, Iowa State and Wisconsin," Coleman said. "I have been to Nebraska once before and will be there again this weekend. I have also been to Iowa State."
Coleman says that the Nebraska offer was one that he was hoping he would get. He was very happy to hear those words from coach Ruud earlier today.
"It's an offer that I have wanted since I was a little kid. I grew up watching this team. I have been cheering them on all of my life. It was amazing getting that call telling me that they want me to come and play for them."
After the conversation with Nebraska, Coleman said he and his family embraced because they know how hard he has worked to be in the position that he is today.
"We group hugged immediately! They were so happy for me. They know how hard I have worked and how badly I want it. Without them I wouldn't be where I am today."
There are no thoughts about committing early according to Coleman. He isn't sure what other schools he necessarily needs to go see either.
"We are going to wait it out," Coleman said. "We want to check out some other places. We don't really have a list to be honest. We are just kind of feeling it out as we go. This is all really new to me."
On the season Coleman has eight receptions for 258 yards and five touchdowns. On defense he has 29 total tackles with 21 of those being solos. He also has four sacks.
Coleman was born in Sioux Falls, S.D. and moved to Lincoln at an early age.