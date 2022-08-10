2023 guard Eli Rice commits to Huskers, talks decision with Inside Nebraska

The Nebraska men’s basketball program has secured the commitment of Eli Rice, a 2023 guard from Gallatin, Tenn. Rice, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound left-hander, chose the Huskers over Georgetown and VCU, the other finalists in the top-three he posted on social media last weekend. Rice announced his commitment on Wednesday morning and spoke with Inside Nebraska prior to announcing his decision. The Husker staff showed Rice and his parents, Sheena and Jacoby, around Lincoln during their official visit on July 31-Aug. 2, and the group went to dine at JTK Cuisine & Cocktails. “It was super good. I got to try my first Wagyu steak,” Rice said. It was there at JTK’s that Rice gave head coach Fred Hoiberg the commitment news he was hoping for. “He got hype and said, ‘My man’ and dapped me up,” Rice said.

Following an AAU tournament in Atlanta July 9-10 — one where he impressed by averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Team Thrill — Hoiberg called Rice and extended a scholarship offer on July 11. “During that call, his (Hoiberg’s) knowledge and connections he had throughout the basketball world really stood out to me,” Rice told Inside Nebraska in July. “Coach said he saw me as a great on-the-ball scorer and facilitator, but told me how he could improve my off-the-ball skills, which would open up many things for my teammates and I.” Rice didn’t know much about the state of Nebraska or the Husker program, but wanted to learn more. He found the answers he was looking for during his official visit. “The biggest thing that stood out to me was the facilities and resources they have, as well as the coaches and staff. They’re all very dedicated to take Nebraska basketball to another level,” Rice told Inside Nebraska. “The technology they had and the cafeteria they had for the athletes helped, but it was mostly just the vibes that made me want to commit. Everyone there was super genuine.” After attending Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) High School from his freshman through junior years, Rice played his senior season at Beech (Hendersonville, Tenn.) High School. He’ll suit up for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this upcoming season for a post-graduate year. The visit to Lincoln was a success on multiple fronts. Rice learned more about Lincoln as well as the coaches and current players. “It changed my mind a lot. The flight to Nebraska made it seem like it was all fields, but once I got there it was totally different. Lincoln is super nice,” Rice said.

