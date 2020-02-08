The rosters for the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl were officially announced on Saturday.

The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl game will once again take place on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field on June 6 at 2 pm. It will be the eighth year in a row the game has been played in Kearney.

Highlighting this year's Shrine Bowl rosters is a group of 12 future Nebraska Cornhusker walk-ons.

The South squad will be led by future Huskers Bladen Bayless (Beatrice), Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Ty Hahn (Johnson-Brock), Isaiah Harris (Millard South), Braden Kover (Southern) and Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside).

Meanwhile on the North squad will be represented by future Nebraska walk-ons Broc Douglass (Grand Island), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly) and Eli Simonson (Archbishop Bergan).



Some other notable players in this year's Shrine Bowl on the South team are Northern Iowa recruit Blake Anderson (Omaha Skutt), North Dakota State recruit Tyson Gordon (Omaha Skutt), South Dakota State recruit Abraham Hoskins III (Omaha Central), Ohio recruit Bryce Kitrell (Ashland-Greenwood), Nebraska baseball recruit Tyler Palmer (Columbus Scotus) and South Dakota recruit Paxton Swanson.

Notables on the North team are Princeton recruit Mason Armstead (Omaha Creighton Prep), Iowa Western C.C. recruit Thomas Ault (Bellevue West), Wyoming recruit Sabastian Harsh (Scottsbluff), South Dakota State recruit Caleb Francl (Grand Island) and South Dakota State recruit Nate Sullivan (Bellevue West).

Lincoln High's Mark Macke will coach the North team this year, while Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson will head up the South squad.

Here's a complete listing of the rosters for the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl: