12 future Huskers highlight 2020 Shrine Bowl rosters
The rosters for the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl were officially announced on Saturday.
The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl game will once again take place on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field on June 6 at 2 pm. It will be the eighth year in a row the game has been played in Kearney.
Highlighting this year's Shrine Bowl rosters is a group of 12 future Nebraska Cornhusker walk-ons.
The South squad will be led by future Huskers Bladen Bayless (Beatrice), Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Ty Hahn (Johnson-Brock), Isaiah Harris (Millard South), Braden Kover (Southern) and Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside).
Meanwhile on the North squad will be represented by future Nebraska walk-ons Broc Douglass (Grand Island), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly) and Eli Simonson (Archbishop Bergan).
Some other notable players in this year's Shrine Bowl on the South team are Northern Iowa recruit Blake Anderson (Omaha Skutt), North Dakota State recruit Tyson Gordon (Omaha Skutt), South Dakota State recruit Abraham Hoskins III (Omaha Central), Ohio recruit Bryce Kitrell (Ashland-Greenwood), Nebraska baseball recruit Tyler Palmer (Columbus Scotus) and South Dakota recruit Paxton Swanson.
Notables on the North team are Princeton recruit Mason Armstead (Omaha Creighton Prep), Iowa Western C.C. recruit Thomas Ault (Bellevue West), Wyoming recruit Sabastian Harsh (Scottsbluff), South Dakota State recruit Caleb Francl (Grand Island) and South Dakota State recruit Nate Sullivan (Bellevue West).
Lincoln High's Mark Macke will coach the North team this year, while Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson will head up the South squad.
Here's a complete listing of the rosters for the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl:
2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Rosters
|Player
|School
|
Frankie Allen III
|
Papillion La Vista
|
Mason Armstead
|
Creighton Prep
|
Thomas Ault
|
Bellevue West
|
Andrew Bendar
|
Millard North
|
Kyler Beekman
|
Elkhorn
|
Nick Bohm
|
Bennington
|
Kole Bordovsky
|
Wahoo
|
Sam Clarkson
|
Scottsbluff
|
Jack Dotzler
|
Roncalli Catholic
|
Broc Douglass
|
Grand Island
|
Sabastian Harsh
|
Scottsbluff
|
Tre'on Fairgood Jones
|
Omaha North
|
Ryan Fenoglio
|
Roncalli Catholic
|
Caleb Francl
|
Grand Island
|
Isaac Gleason
|
Fullerton
|
Kage Heisinger
|
Pierce
|
Cooper Huesman
|
Chadron
|
CJ Hovet
|
Ord
|
Eli Hustad
|
Elkhorn
|
Jaxon Johnson
|
Brancroft-Rosalie
|
Preston Kellogg
|
Papillion La Vista
|
Tevin Luben
|
Wahoo
|
Keegan Menning
|
Fremont
|
Mason Nieman
|
Waverly
|
Jack Paradis
|
Elkhorn South
|
Nasire Perry
|
Creighton Prep
|
Trevor Pfeifer
|
Humphrey St. Francis
|
Jaylon Roussell
|
Omaha Burke
|
Rans Sanders
|
Grand Island Northwest
|
Eli Simonson
|
Fremont Archbishop Bergan
|
Easton Sixel
|
Millard North
|
Brady Soukup
|
Blair
|
Luke Stueve
|
Battle Creek
|
Nate Sullivan
|
Bellevue West
|
Dietrick Stoltz
|
Grand Island C.C.
|
Michael Terrano
|
Lincoln High
|
Luke Wakehouse
|
Tekamah-Herman
|
Coaches
|
School
|
Mark Macke - HC
Rusty Fuller
Josh Deines
Bryan Soukup
A.J. Santos
Paul Cloutier
|
Lincoln High
St. Paul
Sandhills Thedford
Blair
Lincoln High
Grand Island
|Player
|School
|
Blake Anderson
|
Omaha Skutt
|
Bladen Bayless
|
Beatrice
|
Dalys Beanum
|
Millard West
|
Cameryn Berry
|
McCook
|
Nate Boerkircher
|
Aurora
|
Davon Brees
|
Centennial
|
Carter Brown
|
Ogallala
|
Drew Daum
|
McCook
|
Tom Erwin
|
York
|
Uzziah Vincent Freeman
|
Boys Town
|
Jacob Frezell-McClinton
|
Omaha Central
|
Tyson Gordon
|
Omaha Skutt
|
Tyrece Griggs
|
Omaha South
|
Ashton Hausmann
|
Norris
|
Ty Hahn
|
Johnson-Brock
|
Laken Harnly
|
Lincoln Southwest
|
Isaiah Harris
|
Millard South
|
Jordan Kavlak
|
Seward
|
Braden Kover
|
Southern
|
Abraham Hoskins III
|
Omaha Central
|
Evan Johnson
|
Adams Central
|
Jett Janssen
|
Lincoln East
|
Bryce Kitrell
|
Ashland-Greenwood
|
Ryan Marlatt
|
Aurora
|
Aiden Oerter
|
Norris
|
Tyler Palmer
|
Columbus Scotus
|
Blake Podany
|
Gretna
|
Timothy Prokupek
|
Plattsmouth
|
Andrew Rathman
|
Plattsmouth
|
Dallas Rogers
|
Papillion La Vista South
|
Michael Rutherford
|
Central City
|
Drake Sherman
|
Lincoln Southwest
|
Paxton Swanson
|
Platteview
|
Grant Tagge
|
Omaha Westside
|
Keaton VanHousen
|
High Plains Community
|
Cal Weidemann
|
Omaha Westside
|
Coaches
|
School
|
Ryan Thompson -HC
Jay Landstrom
Evan Klanecky
Troy Huebert
Nate Tonjes
Brant Loewe
|
Ashland Greenwood
Omaha Central
Centennial
Central City
Ashland-Greenwood
Omaha Skutt