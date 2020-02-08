News More News
12 future Huskers highlight 2020 Shrine Bowl rosters

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007.

The rosters for the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl were officially announced on Saturday.

The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl game will once again take place on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field on June 6 at 2 pm. It will be the eighth year in a row the game has been played in Kearney.

Highlighting this year's Shrine Bowl rosters is a group of 12 future Nebraska Cornhusker walk-ons.

The South squad will be led by future Huskers Bladen Bayless (Beatrice), Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Ty Hahn (Johnson-Brock), Isaiah Harris (Millard South), Braden Kover (Southern) and Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside).

Meanwhile on the North squad will be represented by future Nebraska walk-ons Broc Douglass (Grand Island), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly) and Eli Simonson (Archbishop Bergan).

Some other notable players in this year's Shrine Bowl on the South team are Northern Iowa recruit Blake Anderson (Omaha Skutt), North Dakota State recruit Tyson Gordon (Omaha Skutt), South Dakota State recruit Abraham Hoskins III (Omaha Central), Ohio recruit Bryce Kitrell (Ashland-Greenwood), Nebraska baseball recruit Tyler Palmer (Columbus Scotus) and South Dakota recruit Paxton Swanson.

Notables on the North team are Princeton recruit Mason Armstead (Omaha Creighton Prep), Iowa Western C.C. recruit Thomas Ault (Bellevue West), Wyoming recruit Sabastian Harsh (Scottsbluff), South Dakota State recruit Caleb Francl (Grand Island) and South Dakota State recruit Nate Sullivan (Bellevue West).

Lincoln High's Mark Macke will coach the North team this year, while Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson will head up the South squad.

Here's a complete listing of the rosters for the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl:

2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Rosters 

2020 North Team
Player School

Frankie Allen III

Papillion La Vista

Mason Armstead

Creighton Prep

Thomas Ault

Bellevue West

Andrew Bendar

Millard North

Kyler Beekman

Elkhorn

Nick Bohm

Bennington

Kole Bordovsky

Wahoo

Sam Clarkson

Scottsbluff

Jack Dotzler

Roncalli Catholic

Broc Douglass

Grand Island

Sabastian Harsh

Scottsbluff

Tre'on Fairgood Jones

Omaha North

Ryan Fenoglio

Roncalli Catholic

Caleb Francl

Grand Island

Isaac Gleason

Fullerton

Kage Heisinger

Pierce

Cooper Huesman

Chadron

CJ Hovet

Ord

Eli Hustad

Elkhorn

Jaxon Johnson

Brancroft-Rosalie

Preston Kellogg

Papillion La Vista

Tevin Luben

Wahoo

Keegan Menning

Fremont

Mason Nieman

Waverly

Jack Paradis

Elkhorn South

Nasire Perry

Creighton Prep

Trevor Pfeifer

Humphrey St. Francis

Jaylon Roussell

Omaha Burke

Rans Sanders

Grand Island Northwest

Eli Simonson

Fremont Archbishop Bergan

Easton Sixel

Millard North

Brady Soukup

Blair

Luke Stueve

Battle Creek

Nate Sullivan

Bellevue West

Dietrick Stoltz

Grand Island C.C.

Michael Terrano

Lincoln High

Luke Wakehouse

Tekamah-Herman

Coaches

School

Mark Macke - HC


Rusty Fuller

Josh Deines

Bryan Soukup

A.J. Santos

Paul Cloutier

Lincoln High


St. Paul

Sandhills Thedford

Blair

Lincoln High

Grand Island
2020 South Team
Player School 

Blake Anderson

Omaha Skutt

Bladen Bayless

Beatrice

Dalys Beanum

Millard West

Cameryn Berry

McCook

Nate Boerkircher

Aurora

Davon Brees

Centennial

Carter Brown

Ogallala

Drew Daum

McCook

Tom Erwin

York

Uzziah Vincent Freeman

Boys Town

Jacob Frezell-McClinton

Omaha Central

Tyson Gordon

Omaha Skutt

Tyrece Griggs

Omaha South

Ashton Hausmann

Norris

Ty Hahn

Johnson-Brock

Laken Harnly

Lincoln Southwest

Isaiah Harris

Millard South

Jordan Kavlak

Seward

Braden Kover

Southern

Abraham Hoskins III

Omaha Central

Evan Johnson

Adams Central

Jett Janssen

Lincoln East

Bryce Kitrell

Ashland-Greenwood

Ryan Marlatt

Aurora

Aiden Oerter

Norris

Tyler Palmer

Columbus Scotus

Blake Podany

Gretna

Timothy Prokupek

Plattsmouth

Andrew Rathman

Plattsmouth

Dallas Rogers

Papillion La Vista South

Michael Rutherford

Central City

Drake Sherman

Lincoln Southwest

Paxton Swanson

Platteview

Grant Tagge

Omaha Westside

Keaton VanHousen

High Plains Community

Cal Weidemann

Omaha Westside

Coaches

School

Ryan Thompson -HC


Jay Landstrom

Evan Klanecky

Troy Huebert

Nate Tonjes

Brant Loewe

Ashland Greenwood


Omaha Central

Centennial

Central City

Ashland-Greenwood

Omaha Skutt
