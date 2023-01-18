After weeks of speculation about his status, Zavier Betts appeared on Nebraska football's online roster Tuesday. He was also shown participating in team workouts in a video that was posted by the program's social media account on Tuesday.

Garcia-Castaneda, whose profile lists him as a junior and that he also utilized his redshirt season in 2022, was also shown in the program's video of the team helping at the Food Bank of Lincoln on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Though there hasn't been any official word from Betts or the team, it does look like Betts — and another receiver in Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda — will be with the team moving forward. Betts is listed as a sophomore, and his profile reads that he sat out the 2022 season, utilizing his redshirt.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Betts initially took part in spring practices in 2022 under then head coach Scott Frost, but he left the team in March and did not play in 2022.

Betts, who entered the portal on Jan. 3, is a former four-star receiver in the 2020 class out of Bellevue West. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Nebraska, has played in 18 career games as a Husker and has caught 32 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown while adding 109 rushing yards and one score in 2021.

Betts is a dynamic athlete with potential to be a playmaker in an offense, though off-field struggles have gotten in the way of his on-field progress. That includes in October, when Betts was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled substance.

His physical and athletic talent has still been present, though, and that was perhaps most noticeable in 2021 in the win against Northwestern when he flashed elite speed by taking an option pitch 83 yards for a touchdown. He finished that season fourth on the team in catches (20) and receiving yards (286).

Betts rejoins a receivers room in need of more talent and depth. The Huskers lost three of their top four pass catchers from 2022: Trey Palmer, who is forgoing his remaining eligibility and training for the 2023 NFL Draft, Travis Vokolek and Oliver Martin.

The Huskers’ leading returning receiver is Marcus Washington, who hauled in 31 catches for 471 yards and one touchdown in his first season with the program after transferring in from Texas. Alante Brown also returns after catching 16 passes for 191 yards.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has been vocal about wanting to add to the room, and the Huskers have done that with two transfers in Josh Fleeks (Baylor) and Billy Kemp IV (Virginia).

“We’ve got some good receivers, I just think we’ve got to build some depth there and the different types of receivers,” Satterfield said. “You don’t want them all to look the same, you need different types and body types and stuff.”

Now Betts and Garcia-Castaneda join the group — again.

Nebraska returns a group of young — but inexperienced — receivers as well, including corner-turned-wideout Tommi Hill, Janiran Bonner, Victor Jones Jr. and Shawn Hardy II. The Huskers also signed four receivers in the 2023 class, including Malachi Coleman, Jaidyn Doss, Jaylen Lloyd and Brice Turner.

