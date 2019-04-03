Nebraska landed their second verbal commitment to their Class of 2020 and it's a big one in wide receiver Zavier Betts. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Rivals100 wide receiver out Bellevue (Neb.) West committed to the Huskers on Wednesday during an unofficial visit. He picked NU over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota among others. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Betts means for Nebraska.

Rivals100 WR Zavier Betts committed to Nebraska on Wednesday. Nate Clouse

1. When Scott Frost was hired he said he and his staff were going to work hard at keeping the top in-state players at home. They did just that by signing all five offered in-state players in the 2019 class and now they have landed the top-ranked in-state player for the 2020 class in Betts. Wide receiver is a fairly big position of need in the 2020 class for NU as they graduate two seniors and likely need to sign three in this class. Getting a Rivals100 receiver as their first commit at the position is a big deal. 2. You've got to give a lot of credit to the job Frost, in-state recruiter Barrett Ruud and offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters did in recruiting Betts. They had to work hard at developing trust and a strong relationship with Betts and they were able to do just that. 3. The first that that jumps out about Betts is just his overall size. He is a physical specimen at a legit 6-foot-3, 190-pounds. He will immediately become one of the biggest wideouts on Nebraska's roster.



4. Not only is Betts a big wideout, but he also runs very, very well for his size. He's not going to be a possession receiver in Nebraska's offense. Betts has the ability to stretch the field and make big plays. As a junior last year he commanded double and sometimes even triple coverage. Not only can Betts create separation on a go route with his speed, but he also has the ability to make defenders miss on short passes and take it the distance. 5. Betts has good hands and has a knack for make difficult catches look fairly routine. He's able to use his height and leaping ability to catch the football in traffic which is something that will suit him well once he gets to Lincoln. 6. I like the fact that he has come up in an up-tempo, wide-open offense in high school. Bellevue West's offense under head coach Michael Huffman. Betts has had to learn multiple concepts and be able to read defenses. Additionally, Betts is coming from a winning program as the Thunderbirds won state when Betts was a freshman and are always one of the top teams in Class A. 7. Betts is an elite athlete that has all of the talent and ability in the world which is why he's rated as one of the top 100 overall prospects in the country. The biggest question going forward with him will be his academics as he does still have some work to do in order to become eligible. The commitment from not only a top in-state player, but a top overall prospect in the country could really get the ball rolling for the Huskers as the spring game and camp season nears. Stat check: Betts caught 48 passes for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. As a sophomore he caught 57 passes for 1,035 yards and 15 touchdowns.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

1. 7/26/2018 - Logan Smothers - QB - 6-foot-1, 180 - Athens, Ala. - 3 Stars 2. 4/3/2019 - Zavier Betts - WR - 6-foot-3, 190 - Bellevue, Neb. - 4 Stars

9. Commit by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?