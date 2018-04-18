From the moment he suited up for his first practice as an early-enrollee true freshman back in 2015, Dedrick Young hit the ground running on the fast track up Nebraska’s defensive depth chart.



After setting a school record for the most tackles ever by a true freshman (61) and earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, though, the linebacker’s career has seemingly been stuck in neutral the past two seasons.

Not to say that the Peoria, Ariz., native’s production has dropped, as he ranked second on the team with 80 total stops last year to become just the 36th Husker to rack up more than 200 career tackles (201).

But given how much promise Young showed in his NU debut, it’s hard not to wonder whether the toll of now playing under his third defensive coordinator entering his fourth season hasn’t hindered his progression.

After just one round of spring practices, former Husker and new inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said he’s seen no reason why Young can’t take a major jump in Nebraska’s new defensive scheme.

“He’s had a great spring, he really has,” Ruud said. “To me, it’s fine tuning everything. It’s detailing all your work. He’s a smart kid, he could play either (inside linebacker) spot if he needed to, he’s worked on his tackling, and he’s bought in, too.

“It’s hard - he’s had three coordinators in his career, and it’s hard when you keep changing schemes and changing responsibilities. But he’s bought into it, and now it’s about detailing his work.”