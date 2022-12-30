Happy (almost) New Year, everyone! It was a wild, drama-fueled 2022 year for the Nebraska football program that had enough theater in it to last a decade.

That’s all (hopefully) behind us. Before we completely turn the page to 2023, though, we wanted to take one final look back at everything (well, most everything) that happened, especially in the final 6-7 months.

This week, Steve Marik gave his recap of the Huskers’ on-field exploits, Greg Smith ran through their recruiting highs and lows, and Geoff Exstrom handed out his season awards for the Husker volleyball program.

Today, we’re giving a big-picture overview of the program and what went down. In trying to provide some sort of creativity to you fine folks, I’m breaking this down into five sections using the five-part elements that build the plot of a short story. After all, that’s what 2022 was for the Huskers: a short story.