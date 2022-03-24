WR Zavier Betts no longer on the team, no update on Fidone's status

Nebraska head coach Scott announced on Thursday that wide receiver Zavier Betts is no longer with the Nebraska football team on Thursday.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, when the Huskers returned from spring break Betts was a no-show on Sunday and has not been with the team all week.

"Zavier (Betts) is not a member of the team right now," Frost said. "He's not a member of the team and that's all I'm going to say."

Betts leaves the Huskers after hauling in 32 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown over 18 games of action in 2020 and 2021.

His best game of 2021 was at Michigan State, where he had five catches for 62 yards in an overtime defeat.

The highlight of Betts' two-year Husker career was his 45-yard touchdown against Penn State, which was arguably the best win of the Frost era thus far.

Luckily wide receiver remains one of the deeper position rooms on the team led by Trey Palmer, Omar Manning, Alante Brown, Brody Belt and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

In other news on Thursday, Frost would not go into specific detail about any spring injuries, including redshirt freshman tight end Thomas Fidone.

"I'm not going to comment yet until we know the extent and details of everything," Frost said of Fidone's injury. "When the time is appropriate I will."

The Huskers will come back on Saturday for their second of three spring scrimmage dates. NU plans to hold their scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium.