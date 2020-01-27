WR Williams looking forward to return visit to Nebraska
Jace Williams from Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central, was one of just a handful of offensive prospects in Lincoln this weekend for the Nebraska junior day. The big, play-making receiver says th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news