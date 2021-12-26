2023 Lincoln High WR Beni Ngoyi having successful winter track season

As the Nebraska staff puts the finishing touches on the 2022 class, through the start of the spring semester with portal transfers and through the second signing date, there is also a need to get things going with the 2023 class. One of the first in-state players Nebraska is interested in connecting with is Lincoln (Neb.) wide receiver Beni Ngoyi .

Ngoyi wanted to focus this off-season on getting better for the game of football. That drove him to put down the basketball and get into a winter track program and so far that decision is paying off.

"It's been really good," Ngoyi said. "I broke a record in the first meet. I am hoping to do it again at the next meet in January.

"It was Concordia's 60m sprint series. It was my first ever 60m and I ran a 7.05. It was the event record."

On top of getting ready for the next meet, Ngoyi is also starting to look at making his next round of trips. He has four schools he will be visiting soon.

"I am planning on going to Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Michigan State soon. I don't have the dates for those visits."

While Ngoyi has been talking to Nebraska regularly, things have obviously changed recently. There is a new offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach that Ngoyi will meet on the planned visit.

"I get to chat with Nebraska a lot. I haven't met or talked to the new coaches yet, but I will sometime in January."

The changes on the Nebraska staff do create some questions for Ngoyi and where they see him playing.

"I want to know if Nebraska will utilize me as a defensive or an offensive player? I would like to know which on would be the best option for me to fit into the scheme?

"I don't have a preference which side of the ball that I want to play. I love both sides of the ball."

Ngoyi ended his junior year earning all-conference and all-city designation. He also earned all-state honorable mention with all honors coming as a wide receiver. Ngoyi had 25 receptions for 467 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.