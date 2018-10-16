Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 21:55:01 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Nance looking for a state title before getting to Nebraska

A7kgsj9ptr5wyydmmxfp
Nebraska WR commit Jamie Nance is hoping to help his team win a state title before getting to Lincoln as an early graduate.
Nate Clouse
Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline.com
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

Wide receiver Jamie Nance has been committed to Nebraska since late June and can't wait to begin his career as a Husker. However, before the Blanchard, Okla. native gets to Lincoln he's looking to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}