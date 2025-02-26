Longtime Rhule aide Phil Snow on third-down wrinkles, improving red zone D

Another call. Another text. Another message.

They all kept coming through to Phil Snow’s phone way back in 2001. Snow was the defensive coordinator at UCLA at the time, and some kid by the name of Matt Rhule who said he played at Penn State for Joe Paterno kept bugging him about a job.

“I don't even know him, right? I said, who the hell is this guy,” said Snow, Nebraska's associate head coach who spoke with media members Wednesday inside Hawks Championship Center.

UCLA was in need of a graduate assistant, and this Rhule guy told Snow to call Paterno. So Snow went to his head coach, Bob Toledo, hoping to solve this Rhule case.

“I said, ‘Bob, do you know coach Paterno?’ He said, ‘yeah, real well.’ I said, ‘Will you call him on this guy, because he's driving me nuts,’” Snow said though a laugh. “So he did, and Paterno said, ‘hire him.’ Nobody on our staff knew him, not one person. And he did a hell of a job in one year. Really left an impression on everybody there.”

Rhule and Snow have been tight ever since. Lifelong friends, in fact. Snow has been Rhule's DC at Temple, Baylor and Carolina in the NFL. And now after two seasons at Nebraska, Rhule wants his help.

“He asked me if I'd come and help, and I said sure,” Snow said. “I didn't really know what the job was, but I'm just going to help on defense and special teams, and the quality of play on the field. I'm looking forward to it.”

Snow has always liked Nebraska and has a great respect for Tom Osborne. When Snow was coaching at Arizona State, he enjoyed his three battles against the Huskers.

Snow spent nine years in Tempe, the last six of which were spent as DC. Snow was the Sun Devils’ DB coach in 1992 when Nebraska beat them 45-24 in Lincoln. When Snow was the DC, Nebraska racked up 77 points in a blowout Nebraska win in Lincoln. In 1996, Snow finally broke through against the Huskers, and his defense pitched a shutout along the way to a 19-0 win for Arizona State in Tempe.

What will Snow’s role exactly be at Nebraska? Helping develop the young coaches on staff and show them Rhule’s vision is one. He won’t be calling the defense on game days — that’s DC John Butler’s job — but Snow’s impact will be felt the most Sundays through Fridays. At practice, he’ll help coach a different position each day.

“Coach Butler will call the defense, but I will be involved in the game plan in there with them,” Snow said. “And it's a collaborative thing, right? We all work together. But it will be coach Butler's defense, and we're all working for him in that room.”

Rhule tried to bring Snow with him to be his first DC at Nebraska, but the way Snow saw it, at his age — he turned 69 years old in December — he didn’t think he had the energy to do the things needed to be successful, like grind on the recruiting trail.

And on top of that, Snow liked that Tony White was going to be next in line for the DC job. Snow is a big fan of White and knows him well because White had just completed his career as a linebacker at UCLA in 2000.

Snow knows better than anyone that, to win, you need to adjust and be flexible to account for changes — and there's plenty in college football these days with NIL, the transfer portal and an evolving College Football Playoff format. He’s seen Rhule adjust quite a bit already, especially with his own coaching staff.

“I left college football in 2019, so this is my first full-time gig with that in place,” Snow said. “But I mean, you just have to adjust to the times. And I think this staff and Matt have done a great job adjusting. His plan has changed a little bit from originally when he got here. So it's an adjusting deal, and you just got to keep adjusting with it.”

According to Snow, Nebraska’s staff had a couple meetings last week and Rhule spoke for “about six or seven hours straight.” There's a lot on his mind ahead of a crucial Year 3 in Lincoln.