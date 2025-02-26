Published Feb 26, 2025
WATCH: Daikiel Shorts, Phil Simpson, Phil Snow press conference
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Nebraska football wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr., outside linebackers coach Phil Simpson and associate head coach Phil Snow met with Husker media on Wednesday for the first time since joining Matt Rhule's staff in Lincoln.

Watch those press conference interviews via the links below. They are also available on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

WR coach Daikiel Shorts Jr.

Embed content not available

OLB coach Phil Simpson

Embed content not available

Associate head coach Phil Snow

Embed content not available

