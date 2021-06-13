WR Grant Page thinks he'd be a good fit at Nebraska, will decide soon

Border state recruiting remains a high priority for the Nebraska coaches, and they brought in Colorado receiver prospect Grant Page for an official visit this weekend.

"It was a great, great visit," Page told HuskerOnline.com. "My mom and my sister came with me and we flew to Lincoln. We got here Friday afternoon and then we went to some meetings and stuff. That was good. Overall, it was just a good visit. I saw a lot of great stuff there.

"The technology there, for sure, was a highlight for me. Plus, the new facilities they're building and the coaching staff. Coach (Matt) Lubick was pretty much the main one I spent time with, and then there were a bunch of different coaches I sat with when we had lunch and dinner."

Page added that the food the recruits ate all weekend was "great."

His meetings included with the academic and training staff, as well as getting a detailed look at the facilities upgrade, and spending considerable time with the NU coaching staff.

Page, who has 11 total scholarship offers, was told by the Husker staff that they would only be taking one or two more receivers this cycle to add to the verbal commitment of Florida wideout Victor Jones.

"Coach Lubick and I watched some film and I can definitely see myself in their offense," Page shared. "They said they like me mostly for outside receiver. You know, just a tall outside receiver who can go get those long balls and all that kind of stuff.

"Yes sir, that's what I do. I run good routes, catch the ball, and get upfield. I was measured at 6-2 & 1/2, 190 [pounds]. They said they are taking two or three receivers in this class and they've already got one."

His player hosts for the weekend was Heinrich Haarberg and Alante Brown.

"They just showed me where they lived and stuff, and what they do when they hang out with each other," Page said. "There's a great vibe on the team, a great vibe. They all like each other, it seems like. They all were making jokes and they care for each other."

This official visit to Lincoln was his second one of the month, following up his prior official trip to Kansas State. Page said his decision will likely come down to the Cornhuskers or the Wildcats.

"I was at K-State last weekend," Page stated. "I liked the facilities and the people there. The people there were just great people and caring. Right now, I'm pretty much just looking at K-State and Nebraska.

"You know, I'm going to go back home and talk to my family, and possibly make my decision in the next week or so. Oh yeah, yes sir, I could commit in the next week or so."