WR Davis surprised with the culture at Nebraska

Nebraska held a private scrimmage today which means not a lot of news will be hitting the wire, but there were a few recruits in attendance today. One of the recruits that was in Lincoln was three-star wide receiver Andre Davis from Stilwell (Kans.) Blue Valley. Andre is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Willie Davis. Andre got a chance to meet a number of coaches at Nebraska for the first time today.

"We got here last night actually," Davis said. "We got up to the stadium at about 8:30. Practice started around 10:00 so I was able to go to the team meeting and then I met with coach Frost. "I was able to go to the position meeting after that and I met with coach Joseph. This was my first time to meet both coaches. Both coaches seemed very genuine and they both love their jobs. Coach Frost was telling me all of the things that he has been changing and coach Joseph was saying how he could help me." While Davis got a chance to meet with the head coach and the position coach he is being recruited by a third coach from Nebraska. His recruiting coach had put the Huskers in a great position with Davis. "My recruiting coach though is Bill Busch," Davis said. "Coach Busch has been really approachable. I can tell he's a really good coach and knows what he is looking at when it comes to recruiting and loves Nebraska." Davis knew that Nebraska is a football program with a lot of tradition. What he didn't know and got to see today was that the Huskers were about doing things the right way. "When I was in Houston I knew that Nebraska had a really good tradition when it came to being successful. The visit today really opened my eyes though. It's more than winning here. It's about the culture and what they are building."

2023 WR Andre Davis