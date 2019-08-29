As the Nebraska football team puts a bow on its final preparations for Saturday’s season opener vs. South Alabama, it remains unclear whether the Huskers’ co-No. 1 running back will be on the field in Week 1. Head coach Scott Frost said following Thursday’s walk-through practice that Maurice Washington would likely be a game-time decision, as his status remains up in the air while he deals with a legal situation in California.

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington will be a game-time decision to play on Saturday vs. South Alabama (Nate Clouse)

Frost said the sophomore had been preparing all fall as if he were going to play in the opener, but no official decision had been made yet as to his availability. “We haven’t decided yet, and a decision’s probably going to be made before kickoff, before the game starts on Saturday,” Frost said. “I guess you guys will know then.” Washington enters the 2019 season as one of Nebraska’s most explosive offensive playmakers. He played in 11 games as a true freshman last year, making two starts, and finished third on the team with 455 rushing yards and fourth with 221 yards receiving. Since charges were issued against him back in California this spring, the Huskers have had to balance his workload in practices to get him ready to play while also letting others get more reps in case he had to miss any game action. Frost credited Washington for taking the situation in stride, saying that if the Stockton, Calif., native does play on Saturday, he would be ready to hit the field running. “Maurice has been doing a good job of practicing with the intention that he’s going to play,” Frost said. “The ball’s not in his court, it’s in our court as a university and football program to decide. But he’s been doing a great job and doing everything we’ve asked him to in fall camp, so he’ll be ready if that’s the decision that’s made.”