BSB Preview: Nebraska vs. Wichita State

Nebraska baseball junior infielder Dylan Carey (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball continues to slide with head coach Will Bolt's club having lost six of its last eight games, including a recent four-game losing streak. The Huskers (5-8, 1-2 Big Ten), however, did get back into the W column via Sunday's 6-2 win over Washington in the finale of their Big Ten-opening series. Now, they will welcome Wichita State to Lincoln for non-conference games today and tomorrow. The Shockers (6-9, 0-0 American) are coming off a three-game sweep of Missouri State over the weekend. Prior to that win streak, though, they were in the midst of a 1-6 stretch that featured a pair of three-game losing skids. Will Nebraska be able to build on its small piece of momentum after ending the series loss to Washington on a winning note? Here is a look at the mid-week matchups between the Huskers and Shockers:

Advertisement

Nebraska vs. Wichita State: How to watch, stream, listen

TUESDAY Time: 6:02 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Carson Jasa (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs. LHP Jace Miner (1-1, 5.11 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** WEDNESDAY Time: 6:02 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP TJ Coats (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. LHP Tyler Dobbs (0-0, 7.71 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App Both games will be played at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln

Follow the games

>> Both games of this week’s two-game set against Wichita State can be seen on B1G+. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action between the Big Red and Shockers on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Wichita State: Series History

>> Through 53 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds a slight 27-26 edge over Wichita State in the all-time series. >> The Huskers and Shockers split last season’s two-game set in Wichita. >> This week’s midweek contests mark the first meeting between Nebraska and Wichita State in Lincoln since 2016. >> The Big Red and Shockers played a three-game series in Lincoln in 2016, where Nebraska won the series with victories of 4-0 and 7-3 over Wichita State in games two and three of the series.

Nebraska baseball star power hitter Gabe Swansen (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Jasa and Coats each set for first career start

>> Redshirt freshman Carson Jasa and sophomore TJ Coats are set to make their first career start on the mound for the Huskers this week against Wichita State. >> Jasa has made four relief appearances, compiling an 0-1 record and 9.00 ERA with five strikeouts across four innings of work. >> Coats holds a 7.71 ERA and has struck out three batters in 2.1 innings in appearances against Louisiana and Kansas State.

Swansen nearing program's all-time HR list

>> With 29 career homers in his time at Nebraska, Gabe Swansen needs six more homers in 2025 to reach the top 10 in career home runs by a Husker. >> In his time in Lincoln, Swansen has hit .270 at the plate with 22 doubles, 29 home runs, 97 RBI and 73 runs scored in 119 career games. >> The Johnston, Iowa, native paced the Husker offense in the postseason last year, hitting .500 (19-of-38) with six doubles, seven homers, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored in NU’s nine postseason games in the Big Ten Tournament and Stillwater Regional.

Pitching staff serving up youth

>> The NU pitching staff has seen four true freshmen put up strong outings to begin their time at Nebraska on the mound in the first four weeks of the season. >> Pryce Bender, Colin Nowaczyk, Gavin Blachowicz and Blake Encarnacion have combined to deal 11.1 innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits with nine punchouts and five walks.

Huskers own dominant record when scoring 6-plus runs

>> Nebraska is 109-23 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in all five victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Sam Houston (8-3) and Washington (6-2). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Hot bats in Husker lineup

>> Devin Nunez is slashing .379/.438/.690 with a team-leading three homers, five RBI and eight runs scored in nine games, including six starts this season. >> Cayden Brumbaugh has scored a team-high 11 runs and is second on the team with a .339 batting average while posting a team-high six multi-hit contests this season. >> Will Jesske is hitting .296 with two doubles, a triple and team-high three stolen bases, while Dylan Carey leads the Huskers with six extra-base hits and is second on the team with 11 runs driven in. >> Joshua Overbeek has three doubles, a triple and six runs scored on the year, followed by Case Sanderson with a pair of doubles and five RBI in 12 games. >> Rhett Stokes is coming off a pair of multi-hit games in last weekend’s series vs. Washington, while Cael Frost has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games for the Big Red. >> Gabe Swansen has two doubles, a pair of homers and a team-leading 12 RBI on the season, while Hogan Helligso has singled four times in nine starts behind the dish.

Bullpen breakdown

>> Luke Broderick has appeared in four games for the NU bullpen, picking up saves against No. 16 Vanderbilt and Washington. >> Jalen Worthley and Drew Christo have appeared in a team-high five relief appearances. Worthley is 1-0 in six innings of work, while Christo struck out six in three one-run innings vs. Washington on Sunday to improve to 1-1 on the year. >> Pryce Bender has pitched 3.1 scoreless innings and is holding opponents to a .167 batting average across three appearances, while Colin Nowaczyk hasn’t allowed a run in two innings of action. >> Caleb Clark has pitched 2.2 shutout innings across four relief outings, while Casey Daiss has tossed three shutout frames in outings against Kansas State and Washington. >> Gavin Blachowicz and Grant Cleavinger have made three relief appearances for the Huskers on the mound this season, while Ryan Harrahill has toed the rubber twice for the NU pitching staff this season.