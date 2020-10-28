Saturday's Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game in Lincoln has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers program.

In a written statement, the University of Wisconsin announced they are pausing all team-related activities for at least seven days due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program.

"We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first," Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is pause football-related activities for at least seven days."

According to Wisconsin, as of Wednesday, they have had 12 new positive tests this week, including six players and six staff members. Of those 12, Badgers head coach Paul Chryst and quarterback Graham Mertz are two of the confirmed positive tests.

"This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via PCR test I took yesterday," Chryst said. "I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolated at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.

"I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities."

The game between the two programs will not be made up, as the Big Ten does not have any built-in bye weeks for 2020.

This is the first game of the young 2020 Big Ten season that has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

NU won't take the field now again until next week when they travel to Northwestern for an 11 am game on the BTN.