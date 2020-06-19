Barely two weeks after getting the majority of its players in Lincoln together for the first time, Nebraska already suffered its first hit of roster attrition on Friday.

Kobe King, who signed with the Huskers as a transfer from Wisconsin, will no longer be part of the program after deciding to step away from basketball for personal reasons.

Nebraska issued a statement on Friday announcing the news.

“Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons," head coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. "We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

King committed to NU in February after playing 63 games with 20 career starts at Wisconsin.

He started the first 19 games for the Badgers last season, averaging 10.0 ppg on 46 percent shooting and ranked second on the team in assists through 19 contests.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard led UW in scoring during Big Ten play at 12.6 ppg on 52 percent shooting from the field.

King’s departure leaves Nebraska with one open scholarship for the 2020-21 season.