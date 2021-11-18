Wisconsin expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game

To get some more perspective on Saturday's game, HuskerOnline caught up with BadgerBlitz.com's Jake Kocorowski to get his take and prediction on Saturday's game in Madison.

There was a point this season where Wisconsin looked like they had no chance to win the West. What was the turning point?

"It was really after the Michigan loss where things started to piece together, so let's pin that beginning with the shutout win at Illinois. The defense held up against the run and created pressure throughout the season, but the offense sputtered with inconsistency. The ground game came alive and has averaged 284 yards in its last five Big Ten contests (it also played Army during its six-game winning streak and gained 198 in that close victory).

"Then the passing attack, showing glimpses of its potential briefly during the first eight outings, emerged in big ways during the last two Ws in averaging over 250 yards per contest.

"Back to the defense, it also has limited big plays through the air during its six-game winning streak. The biggest change, however, has been the creation of turnovers. UW has generated 16 takeaways over the last four contests (including those on special teams). That has led to the big wins against Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers and Northwestern."

You’ve seen a lot of good Badger running backs, what do you like about Braelon Allen? How bright is his future?

"You can now add "Braelon Allen is only 17 years old!" to the Wisconsin telecast bingo card, right next to "Jake Ferguson, who is the grandson of Barry Alvarez" and "Did you know Badgers men's basketball guards Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis were high school quarterbacks?"

"Kidding aside, Allen's future is bright. I knew he'd be physically ready to compete this season due to his otherworldly weight room numbers in the past year and this summer. It was just whether he'd be able to adapt to the nuances and speed of the college game, and if he could bump up in the depth chart at tailback. He's done that, and then some -- especially with attrition and injuries at the tailback spot.

"What's stood out, besides his physicality and his 6-foot-2, 238-pound frame, is his maturity, early patience and vision. He waits for holes to develop and that extra half-second or so to. find an opening. He does have some speed on him, though not at the level of one Jonathan Taylor yet, per se. However, he's excelling at such an early age -- he should be a high school senior, remember. As seen with his 33-yard touchdown run against Northwestern last week, defenders just can't attempt to arm tackle him, or else they become human pinball bumpers with the back bouncing off of them."

Is quarterback Graham Mertz the answer long-term? How have they been able to settle him down this season?

"I think he is. It's been a roller coaster in terms of results since he became Wisconsin's QB1 to start the 2020 season, but he's put together two performances that showed what many thought he could be as a standout, Power Five quarterback.

"Earlier this year, I felt like it was a "chicken or the egg" situation in terms of what was to blame. Was it the offensive line, or Mertz himself in not making key throws (or heck, maybe something else?) that was causing the woes? Of course, the answer's likely somewhere in the middle of it all.

"However, the line's pass protection has improved dramatically in the last six games -- giving up only four sacks. That has allowed Mertz to be more comfortable in the pocket. Especially in the last two wins, and you can go back to the Iowa victory as well with his 9-for-10 start against the Hawkeyes, you see him making those consistent progressions and reads and delivering the ball on time with desirable results. He can make every throw you want in this offense and then some. Now it's starting to come to fruition."