HuskerOnline

Nebraska (4-5) will come back home today for an 11 am game against No. 14 Wisconsin (7-2). The Huskers are fresh off their second bye week of 2019, while the Badgers got a big divisional win against Iowa last Saturday. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska over Wisconsin. NU enters today's game as a 14.5 point underdog. Today's game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska's only win over Wisconsin since joining the Big Ten came in 2012. The Badgers hold a 7-1 record over the Huskers since 2011. (USA Today)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska

KEY 1: Martinez needs to be a runner With questions surrounding the health of running back/wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson today, there's no question we are going to see Nebraska have to use the quarterback run game today. Martinez needs to realistically rush for around 100 yards for the Big Red to have a chance. Also, the Badgers have not seen a lot of good running quarterbacks this season. KEY 2: Run fits The Badgers won't try to fool you on offense. You know often times before the snap who's getting the ball and where they are going with it. However, they will do a lot of pre-snap shifts and movements and that will take you out of your allignments and cause players to miss their run fit. KEY 3: Early down efficiency on offense Running backs coach Ryan Held said this week he wants his backs to shoot for a 5 yard per carry average. Too many times this season we've seen 1 or 2-yard gains on first down. That's not going to cut it today vs. the Badgers. KEY 4: Limit Wisconsin's chunk plays If there's one thing Nebraska's defense really needs to do today, it's limit the chunk plays from Wisconsin's offense. Whether that's explosive plays from running back Jonathan Taylor or deep shots down the field in the play-action, NU can't afford to let Wisconsin have a lot of big plays today. KEY 5: Create a play on special teams We've seen the Big Red block multiple punts this season. In order to win a game like this where you are a decisive home underdog, creating a play on special teams is something the Huskers have to strive for today.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher With questions surrounding Wan'Dale Robinson and Darrion Daniels health for Saturday, this could be a very tough match-up for the Big Red. That's their most explosive offensive weapon and their most physical defensive lineman. With that said, I think they will keep it entertaining, but Wisconsin will have just too much in the end. Wisconsin 34, Nebraska 17 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Nebraska could have a chance to keep this game relatively close for awhile, but the Huskers haven’t put together for consecutive quarters of quality football all season. The Badgers will eventually wear NU down and blow this one open in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin 34, Nebraska 14 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst I see this as a game where Nebraska comes out with a few new wrinkles due to extra time to prepare coming off of the bye week. The Huskers will be able to keep it close or even have the lead early on, but I’m just not sure they have the horses to maintain that lead over Wisconsin at this point in time. Eventually, the Badgers hit a couple of big plays and their ball control offense doesn’t allow NU’s offense enough time to make it up. Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 21 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone One of the most impressive things about Wisconsin is its third-down efficiency. The Badgers are converting 50 percent on offense and holding teams to 20 percent on defense. If Nebraska can get some fumble luck and get some stops on 3rd down I could see a tight game late. Of course, the Blackshirts have to figure out some way to limit Jonathan Taylor to far below his average. Huge game for Adrian Martinez running the ball. Wisconsin 34, Nebraska 20 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Wisconsin leads the country in time of possession meaning Nebraska has to maximize their offensive opportunities. Wan'Dale Robinson is a game-time decision which could mean fewer playmakers on the field for the Huskers. Can the Blackshirts slow down Jonathan Taylor? The All-American's gained 470 yards in two previous meetings against the Huskers. This one has all the elements of another Badger blowout. Buckle up. Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 10

HuskerOnline Week 12 Score Predictions Week 12 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Wisconsin at Nebraska 34-17 Wisconsin 34-14 Wisconsin 35-21 Wisconsin 34-20 Wisconsin 27-10 Wisc. Minnesota at Iowa 28-27 Minn. 24-20 Iowa 33-27 Minn. 24-20 Iowa 17-12 Minn. Indiana at Penn State 38-21 PSU 37-28 PSU 36-27 PSU 31-24 PSU 31-10 PSU Mich. State at Michigan 31-13 Michigan 28-10 Michigan 28-17 Michigan 24-21 Michigan 27-21 Mich. Georgia at Auburn 27-23 UGA 27-21 UGA 35-28 UGA 23-20 Auburn 31-24 UGA Oklahoma at Baylor 45-34 Oklahoma 45-31 Oklahoma 42-35 Oklahoma 38-28 Oklahoma 37-24 Okla.