Williams says the visit to Nebraska was a “12”

If last weekend for Nebraska was a priority for offensive players, then there was definitely a flavor of priority for defensive players this weekend. The Huskers officially hosted their first defensive backs for the month of June. Markeith Williams has been told by the Nebraska staff that they could see him doing a little bit of everything in their secondary.

“I got to Nebraska on Friday at 12:00,” Williams said. “I took a tour and saw the whole school. I also got a chance to meet with all of the coaches and get a good connection with them.” Williams was hosted by another defensive back from around the Orlando area. He also hung out with a number of other players and the other recruits all weekend.

“My host was Tamon Lynum. I also hung out with Quinton Newsome. I met Ashton Hayes, Avery Powell and some of the other recruits. We had a good time. We were just relaxing.” The visit on Saturday got a chance to cover all of the facilities and the plans for the facilities upgrade that are currently under construction. “On Saturday we checked out the facilities and I even got to put on a uniform,” Williams said. “We did a photoshoot. I was impressed with the facilities. I liked the stadium the best. I loved the plans for the new facilities.” Williams says that there was a lot of down time later on Saturday, which gave him a real chance to connect with a lot of the staff and the other players and recruits. “After that, we just had good family time. It was really more just the recruits with the staff and the team. We had a good chance to just be together and spend some time together.”

There were several meetings with the staff where Williams had a chance to break down film and see how the Husker coaches see him fitting up on the field. He also got a chance to talk with the head coach before leaving this afternoon. “I had a meeting with coach Fisher and coach Frost. We broke down film and technique. They said that they could see me playing strong safety, free safety, nickel or cornerback. They said that they like my ability and my versatility. “The conversation with coach Frost was a good conversation. I have been talking with him a lot up to this weekend. We just caught up on things and talked about life.” Williams said the visit was beyond perfect and that is reflected in the score he gave to the trip. He really liked all of the facilities and the technology that Nebraska has with their program. “It was a “12”,” Williams said. “The best thing that I saw were the facilities and the technology. They can tell you what’s going on with your body when you’re standing in pads. It was crazy.” The beyond perfect trip follows a visit to an in-state school last week and is before Williams will go see another Big Ten school next weekend. He says that he could make a decision next month. “I go to Ohio State next weekend. I went to Florida last weekend. I want to get back to Nebraska. Those are my top three. I might commit in July. Everything will be done and set so I can just make a decision.”