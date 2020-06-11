Nebraska added a key piece to its defensive recruiting class on Thursday with the commitment of Will Schweitzer. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker had 22 offers to his name and picked the Huskers over the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Harvard, Kansas State, Michigan State, TCU and several others. Schweitzer becomes the 10th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Schweitzer means for the Huskers.

1. Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson played the key rolls in Nebraska getting the verbal commitment of outside linebacker Will Schweitzer on Wednesday. It was the relationship Scweitzer had with the NU assistants that made him feel comfortable making the pledge despite not being able to visit Lincoln yet. 2. The outside linebacker position has been a key area of need for the Huskers since Scott Frost and his staff arrived in Lincoln. They took a major step toward addressing those needs in the 2020 class and Scweitzer's commitment along with Patrick Payton's give the Huskers two very good prospects so far in the 2021 class. There's a possibility we'll see the Huskers take one more OLB in this class depending on how the rest of the numbers work out over the coming months. 3. At 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, Schweitzer has a terrific frame to work with. The Huskers have been wanting to add more height and length to its defense, especially on the outside, and Schweitzer fits that mold. The three-sport athlete should have no problem adding plenty of good muscle mass to his frame without taking away from his speed once he gets to Lincoln.



4. Schweitzer does a lot of nice things on film, but he's probably at his best when rushing the passer. That's something the Huskers desperately need to improve upon which is why his addition is a big deal. He's explosive off the edge and already has a number of pass rush moves in his arsenal. 5. I like just how versatile Schweitzer is on the football field. On defense you get to see him making plays as a defensive end, outside linebacker and inside linebacker in addition to being a tight end on offense. He runs well, shows good change of direction and is physical. On top of that, he plays with a great motor and a lot of enthusiasm. 6. Overall production is a great indicator of the type of player a prospect can be at the next level. Schweitzer has put up big numbers as he racked up 130 total tackles, two sacks, nine tackles-for-loss and three interceptions. He also averaged 17.5 yards on eight receptions, with one touchdown on offense. He helped lead his team to a 12-2 record as a junior. 7. Schweitzer is the first California high school recruit the Huskers have landed since the 2018 class where Frost signed Adrian Martinez. It's good to see the Big Red back in California and it would not come as a surprise if they were to add a few more from the state in this recruiting class.

