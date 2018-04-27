Nebraska received some good news on Friday when the NCAA granted immediate eligibility ability to Ole Miss transfer quarterback Shae Patterson.
It involves the Huskers because they will also apply for a waiver to get immediate eligibility for transfer linebacker Breon Dixon.
A Nebraska football spokesperson told HuskerOnline on Friday the news on Patterson was "very encouraging."
"We hope that Breon (Dixon's) waiver is judged in a similar way to Patterson's," the spokesman said.
NU is currently in the process of laying the groundwork to file the application to receive the waiver from the NCAA.
Quick hits
***Look for Nebraska to also launch a Football 202 event this summer that will allow father-sons to sign up for a one-day fantasy camp type event that will take place in the North Stadium offices.
***The Huskers got some good news this week with their incoming freshman.
The NCAA has granted a waiver that allows freshmen to now report on May 22, nearly two weeks before the start of the June 4 five-week summer school session. The waiver allows Nebraska to provide room and board to the incoming freshmen before they begin classes in June 4.
That will give them two extra weeks of summer workouts with the team before Fall Camp, which is big in the grand scheme of things.
***Players will report this year on Aug. 1, and the first day of Fall Camp will be Thursday, Aug. 2.