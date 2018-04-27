Nebraska received some good news on Friday when the NCAA granted immediate eligibility ability to Ole Miss transfer quarterback Shae Patterson.

It involves the Huskers because they will also apply for a waiver to get immediate eligibility for transfer linebacker Breon Dixon.

A Nebraska football spokesperson told HuskerOnline on Friday the news on Patterson was "very encouraging."

"We hope that Breon (Dixon's) waiver is judged in a similar way to Patterson's," the spokesman said.

NU is currently in the process of laying the groundwork to file the application to receive the waiver from the NCAA.