The University of Nebraska announced former Husker player and assistant coach Will Bolt as their 24th head baseball coach Thursday. He replaces Darin Erstad who stepped down from the post after eight seasons at the helm in Lincoln.

“Will Bolt has been a winner at every stop he has made as a coach and player, and I am proud to welcome him back to Lincoln as our next head baseball coach,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “Will was a part of the most successful teams in the history of our baseball program, and he knows what it takes to win here.

“Will has proven to be an outstanding recruiter wherever he has coached. He understands the appeal of Nebraska and everything our baseball program and University has to offer to student-athletes.”

One of the top infielders in Husker history, Bolt finished his playing career holding six school records and caught the final out of the 2001 Super Regional to send Nebraska to its first College World Series under Dave Van Horn. Bolt was a four-year starter and team captain on Nebraska’s 2001 and 2002 College World Series teams.

Bolt served as Texarkana College's head baseball coach from 2008-2011, and then was the associate head coach at Nebraska from 2012-2014, before assuming his current position as a Texas A&M assistant coach since 2015 under former Nebraska pitching coach Rob Childress.

“The opportunity to come back home to Nebraska and lead the Husker baseball program is such a blessing and honor for my family and me,” Bolt said. “It is such an exciting time in Husker athletics with the foundation laid by Bill Moos within the athletic department, and the success Coach Erstad and staff have had on the field.

“My family and I have the fondest affection for the Huskers and the city of Lincoln, and truly cannot wait to become part of the Husker family again!”

Bolt’s primary functions with the Aggies included coordinating the offensive game, mentoring the infielders and serving as third base coach. During his five seasons in College Station, Texas A&M made it to the NCAA postseason every year, with one College World Series and three Super Regional appearances. The Aggies also won the SEC tournament in 2016.

The Aggies’ offense has ranked in the Top 25 in the nation in batting average in two of the last four seasons under Bolt's guidance.

When Bolt was associate head coach for the Cornhuskers, he helped the Huskers get back to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 after a five-year hiatus. Nebraska was one of the top offenses in the Big Ten Conference that season and ranked 19th nationally in hits (623), 30th in triples (19) and 31st in batting average (.293).

Nebraska’s defense was also one of the best units in the country in 2014. With a new starter at first base, third base, shortstop, left field and center field, the Huskers ranked 21st in the country with a .976 fielding percentage.

Prior to his tenure at Nebraska, Bolt served four years as head coach at Texarkana College from 2008-11. He led the Bulldogs to a pair of Region XIV championships during his four-year stint. Bolt guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back Region XIV championships (2009 and 2010) during a stretch of four straight Regional Tournament appearances and four 30-plus win seasons. Bolt, who was 140-82 (.631) at Texarkana, helped over 20 players sign with Division I schools.

Will Bolt was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree and graduated in 2003 with a degree in communication studies before earning his master’s degree in 2006.Bolt and his wife, Lauren, were married in July of 2005 and they have two sons, Jaxon and Austin.