Wilhelm Breidenbach enters transfer portal

Wilhelm Breidenbach. (Getty Images)
Nebraska’s offseason roster churn continued on Thursday when it Inside Nebraska confirmed Wilhelm Breidenbach entered his name in the transfer portal.

Breidenbach, a 6-foot-10, 231-pound sophomore forward from California, played in 42 career games with two starts over two seasons with the Huskers.

Breidenbach's 2021-22 season was marred by injury, as a knee injury ended his freshman season just 10 games in. Breidenbach stayed healthy for the most part last season, playing in all 32 games with two starts. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, and was largely inconsistent when on the floor.

Nebraska now has two open scholarships for the 2023-24 season.

The Huskers went out and added a couple frontcourt options through the transfer portal this offseason in Rienk Mast and Josiah Allick, who just committed a couple days ago. Those moves would've likely cut into Breidenbach's minutes next season.

Here's the current roster breakdown:

Nebraska 2023-24 roster breakdown
Class Guard Forward Center

Senior

Keisei Tominaga

Brice Williams

Juwan Gary


Rienk Mast

Josiah Allick


Junior

CJ Wilcher

Ahron Ulis


Blaise Keita

Sophomore

Jamarques Lawrence

^Sam Hoiberg

^*Jeffrey Grace III

Freshman

*Ramel Lloyd

Eli Rice

^*Cale Jacobsen

^*Henry Burt
* = Redshirt Freshman ; ^ = Walk-on
