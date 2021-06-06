Wide receiver Landon Samson sees an offense he can fit in at Nebraska

The Huskers presumably hosted their top quarterback, running back and wide receiver targets in the first official visit of the year. Nebraska made quite the impression on the gunslinger from Texas, Richard Torres , and the same can now be said for wide receiver Landon Samson .

"I had a bunch of players and recruits come up to me after I was out on the field. I got a chance to talk with Heinrich Haarberg , Will Nixon , some of the new wide receivers that just came in, Adrian Martinez and some of the other recruits. I hung out with the players after the camp and the parents went to meetings after dinner."

Samson walked right into an incredibly welcoming environment down on the field of Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

"We got into Lincoln on Friday night about 7:00," Samson said. "We had dinner up in the box and then we came down to the field. I was being introduced to all of the coaches for the first time in person at their camp."

The next day allowed Samson and his family to really understand what Nebraska had to offer. He wrapped the day up by talking shop with the Nebraska offensive coordinator.

"The whole day Saturday was meeting and understanding the resources that Nebraska provides to their players," Samson said. "I finished off the day in a meeting with coach Matt Lubick and my family watching some film and talking ball."

After talking about the offense with coach Lubick Samson says he feels like the Nebraska offense is an offense that he could see himself playing in at the next level.

"It's an offense that I see that I can fit in," Samson said. It's an offense that takes a high football IQ to play. There are a lot of choice routes and you have to read the defense before you do anything. Coach Lubick and I were exchanging ideas on things that would work and things we could do better."

While the visit didn't get that near-perfect rating for Samson as it did for Torres, the visit did exceed Samson's expectations.

"The visit was an "8" or "9"," Samson said. "It was great but it was my first visit. I have nothing to compare it to. It was a great experience. Everyone was super welcoming and the food was great. It really exceeded what I thought Nebraska was going to be like."

Samson has one more trip planned next weekend at the moment. He says that he will also be going through the steps of figuring out his college decision and weighing his options.

"I am taking an unofficial visit to Ohio State next weekend. That's the only other trip I have planned. I want to put things in perspective and keep building relationships. I want to figure out if this (Nebraska) is the place that I want to be? I want to confirm.

"I don't want to decommit and recommit and embarrass myself. I want to see if I can see myself there for the next four to five years. I want to see if it's somewhere that I can see myself play. I also want to review my options and make sure I make the right choice."