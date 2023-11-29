We are not very far away from the busiest time of the offseason for the Nebraska football program and teams all across the sport.

Several key impact players from Matt Rhule's first roster are expected to be back in Lincoln to give it another go with the Huskers, a few may depart for the NFL, some have called it a wrap on their playing days, and there will be at least a handful of guys who depart in the transfer portal.

Rhule provided the latest updates on many of those Huskers at his end-of-season press conference on Wednesday. Starting at the top with quarterback, here are the players and situations Rhule touched on: