Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 27, 2024
Who's Next? Five 2026 prospects who could look to join Nebraska's class
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In