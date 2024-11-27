White on Nebraska-Iowa rivalry: "This is why you play in the Big Ten"

This week's Checkdown is offense-heavy after Nebraska scored 44 points on Wisconsin.
Previewing the anticipated Class A state championship matchup between Millard South and Omaha Westside
Jacory Barney Jr. was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his performance in Nebraska's win over Wisconsin.
Nebraska receiver Malachi Coleman plans to enter the transfer portal.
Watch Matt Rhule's press conference as the Nebraska coach reviews the win over Wisconsin, previews Iowa and more.
