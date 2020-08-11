Nebraska’s administration and head coach Scott Frost haven’t minced words regarding the Big Ten’s decision Tuesday to postpone its 2020 college football season to the spring. The rest of the conference, however, seems to have fallen in line with the league’s plan. Following Tuesday’s announcement, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, and Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm all spoke with the Big Ten Network to give their thoughts on the situation. In summary, all three expressed their disappointment in not having a fall season, but each agreed that it was the right move by the Big Ten. “The decision’s made,” Alvarez told BTN. “No one likes it. But we’re in a pandemic, and it’s very difficult to play sports and have answers to these questions when your No. 1 concern is the health and safety of our student-athletes and everyone associated with the program. It’s how we respond to this. If we respond positively, let’s move forward.”

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez didn't like the Big Ten's decision to postpone the 2020 college football season to the spring, but said the only option was to move forward. (Associated Press)

Smith echoed that sentiment, agreeing with Alvarez that one of the biggest issues in terms of controlling COVID-19 through a fall season was the inability for proper contact tracing, especially in a contact sport. “We stand with the league,” Smith said. “We understand the medical advice that we had received. We were getting ready to put on pads, and that was a point, that was a moment, where the science began to become real. We support the fact that we needed to make a pause.” Brohm admitted that he thought delaying the start of the season two weeks to the weekend of Sept. 26 could have provided more clarity to some key unknowns, but he too agreed that the Big Ten made the right call in the name of player safety. “In the end, you have to go with what the medical experts say and what they’re telling our people,” Brohm said. “We had a whole task force of people, and while just as a coach not agreeing with the trainer or the doctor on your team sometimes, you have to, in the end, do what the league feels is responsible. “So I’m not going to second-guess Commissioner (Kevin) Warren or our medical experts. Yes, I want to play football. Yes, I’m disappointed we’re not playing, and I wish we could play right now. For those that want to play football, moving forward from here, we’ve got to find a way to play in the spring, and I’m all for that.”