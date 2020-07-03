HuskerOnline - Which 10 programs are recruiting O-line best in 2021?

Which 10 programs are recruiting O-line best in 2021?
Commitments are still coming in like crazy but it’s also a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the offensive line.
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
1. OHIO STATE
The Buckeyes are off to an amazing start as expected with five-star Donovan Jackson from Texas and Ben Christman from Ohio. Both are Rivals100 prospects.
2. MICHIGAN
Michigan is a close second here with IMG’s Greg Crippen, in-state commitment Giovanni El-Hadi and Raheem Anderson, another local. An argument could be made for Michigan to be No. 1 with an extra commitment.
3. CLEMSON
The Tigers are off to a great start with the top center in the county, Ryan Linthicum, and rising star Marcus Tate.
4. GEORGIA
Offensive line recruiting has been excellent at Georgia and that continues with potential five-star Micah Morris and local Dylan Fairchild, who could be a bit underrated.
5. NEBRASKA
Massive linemen Teddy Prochazka, Henry Lutovsky and Branson Yager all have excellent upside, and this could be a huge OL in a few years.
6. MIAMI
I like what the Canes are doing here with Laurence Seymore, who could play inside or outside. Ryan Rodriguez and Mike McLaughlin are both very solid additions.
7. NOTRE DAME
The Irish have an excellent OL recruiting tradition, and elite OT Blake Fisher will keep that going. Pat Coogan is a solid addition from Chicago, which is traditionally an important recruiting area.
8. OREGON
When it comes to OL recruiting, the Ducks rule the roost in the Pac-12 with Bram Walden, Jonah Miller and Jackson Light — a very good trio. Each brings a lot to the table, and Walden could be special.
9. TEXAS A&M
With Trey Zuhn and Reuben Fatheree II - as well as Matthew Mykoff - the Aggies continue to build on the OL. And they always put a lot in the pros.
10. IOWA
The Hawkeyes always do well along the offensive line, and with David Davidkov, Connor Colby and Gennings Dunker they have a good core. And Beau Stephens could be one of the true sleepers in the 2021 class.
ODDS AND ENDS
Wisconsin just missed the cut and has two excellent four-stars in JP Benzschawel and Riley Malhman. ...The Gators have a deep class with four offensive linemen, led by four-star Javonte Gardner. ... Auburn always does a good job recruiting OL and has three good ones, led by Jaeden Roberts.