Where Ty Robinson, Tommi Hill are showing up in recent NFL mock drafts

Former Nebraska football defensive lineman Ty Robinson (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

It's that time of year – NFL Draft season. After zero Nebraska football players were invited to last year's NFL Combine, four Huskers got the call this year – defensive lineman Ty Robinson, defensive back Tommi Hill, receiver Isaiah Neyor and tight end Thomas Fidone II. Those four will get the opportunity to show what they can do in front of NFL decision makers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 to March 2. There was at least one Husker who could be considered a Combine snub — Nash Hutmacher. The interior defensive lineman caught attention for his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, but was left off the invite list. Hutmacher will have to wait until Nebraska's pro day on March 25 to show what he can do in front of NFL scouts. Nebraska wants to get back to being a consistent producer in the NFL Draft. Last year, no Husker was taken. From 2023 to 2020, nine Huskers have been selected. None were taken in 2019. 2023 (2)

6th Round - Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

6th Round - Trey Palmer, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 (3)

2nd Round - Cam Jurgens, C, Philadelphia Eagles

2nd Round - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

7th Round - Samori Touré, WR, Green Bay Packers 2021 (2)

5th Round - Brenden Jaimes, OL, Los Angeles Chargers

7th Round - Matt Farniok, OL, Dallas 2020 (2)

6th Round - Khalil Davis, DL, Tampa Bay

7th Round - Carlos Davis, DL, Pittsburgh

Advertisement

Former Nebraska football defensive lineman Ty Robinson (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

According to Scouts Inc.'s Best Available list, Robinson is the 54th best prospect in the draft field and the 7th best defensive tackle with a grade of 84. Here are the DTs listed ahead of Robinson, who may provide extra value for a team because of his flexibility to play both inside and outside on a defensive line in different schemes: 1. Mason Graham, Michigan, grade of 93 2. Walter Nolen, Ole Miss, 91 3. Tyleik Williams, Ohio State, 90 4. Derrick Harmon, Oregon, 87 5. Kenneth Grant, Michigan, 86 6. Alfred Collins, Texas, 86

Former Nebraska football cornerback Tommi Hill (Photo by Bailey Kapels Photography for Inside Nebraska)

Several popular NFL mock drafts weren't high on the Huskers and didn't have any in their latest editions, but there were a couple publications that listed either Tommi Hill or Ty Robinson. According to Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings, Hill is projected to go late second round, pick No. 62, to the Buffalo Bills, the same organization his position coach in 2024, John Butler, coached in for six seasons. What they said: "Tommi Hill is a uniquely built cornerback prospect with great frame density and proportional length. Particularly in Buffalo’s zone scheme, he’d be proficient." According to WalterFootball, Hill is projected to to be selected late in the third round, pick No. 91, by the Baltimore Ravens. What they said: "Anyone who has followed the Ravens this year knows that stopping the pass has been a huge issue. Tommi Hill has plus size, instincts, and ball skills." Hill is coming off an up-and-down Senior Bowl performance that saw him pick off Dillon Gabriel, but also get badly beaten by in high-profile one-on-ones against receivers like Illinois' Pat Bryant, Iowa State's Jaylin Noel and Washington State's Kyle Williams. Hill's measurements at the Senior Bowl listed him at 6'0 1/4" with a wingspan of 6'7 1/2," which was the largest of the corners at the Senior Bowl. He also weighed in at 210 pounds, which is around five pounds heavier than the 205 he played at in 2024. Pro Football Network also had Robinson going in the fourth round with No. 116 pick to the Indianapolis Colts. Robinson was listed at 6-4, 296 pounds — he trimmed down from his listed 310 pounds during the 2024 season.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?