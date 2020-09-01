Where are they now: Former LB Jerry Murtaugh weighs in on several topics
In our latest edition of "Where are they now," we caught up with former All-American Nebraska linebacker Jerry Murtaugh. The Omaha native currently heads up the Nebraska Greats Foundation and offer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news