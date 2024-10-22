What's next after Indiana loss? "Keep fighting," Isaac Gifford says

Press conference video as Matt Rhule takes one final look back on Nebraska's loss at Indiana and previews Ohio State.
The Big Ten announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' November 2 matchup against UCLA.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith breaks down Nebraska's flip of Kansas four-star OT commit.
This week's Checkdown touches on Indiana's efficiency against Nebraska's defense, and more snaps for Heinrich Haarberg?
Analyzing Nebraska's latest four-star offensive line addition in Julian Marks and what it means for the Huskers.
Press conference video as Matt Rhule takes one final look back on Nebraska's loss at Indiana and previews Ohio State.
The Big Ten announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' November 2 matchup against UCLA.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith breaks down Nebraska's flip of Kansas four-star OT commit.