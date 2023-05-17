Welcome to the Recruiting Question of the Week where senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith will discuss a hot topic in recruiting each Wednesday. There are always a lot of things with recruiting on the minds of our subscribers so this can be a place to discuss them further. You can always get involved in the conversation or leave a question suggestion on the Insider’s Board.

Question to you Greg Smith what would you consider the ideal walk on class every year? I have no idea. Get one starter down the road and contributor? 2 starters. 2 contributors? What say you?

It seems the staff is looking at the walk on program as a developmental tool, with guys that could actually contribute instead of merely cannon fodder for practice. Hey, I know very few of these guys will contribute. But it is a great supplement.

This question came up because the Huskers have brought in late additions to the walk-on class for the 2023 recruiting cycle. We have not seen the action slow down after spring ball ended.

Recently the team has added Notre Dame transfer fullback Barret Liebentritt, California linebacker Jacob Bower and Georgia defensive lineman Leslie Black. Tight end/H-back Caden Becker joined the team after transferring from Wyoming. Fullback Landon Ternus is on the way from Columbus Lakeview High School. Iowa offensive lineman David Borchers and Elkhorn South linebacker Noah Bustard are joining from the high school ranks too.

Strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell spoke about the importance of the walk on program in February.

“We understand the level of commitment that those guys have to have,” Campbell said. “Not only to make the teams that they’re trying to be on, but also to be huge contributors on those teams. So, it’s huge, the walk-on culture that Nebraska has. Having come from that background, it means even more for me to help these guys know and understand that you can achieve what you want to achieve if you’re willing to put in the work.”

Highlighting Campbell’s comments are key. He and his staff are going to be crucial in helping Nebraska maximize the walk-on program. Coach Matt Rhule has said he intends to carry fewer walk-ons. But wants players to have the proper resources to help the team and themselves. There won’t be a specific walk-on lifting session anymore. Everyone will just be a player on the team.

I believe there has to be a realistic expectation for what each walk-on class can produce. A starter and three contributors per class sounds fair to me. If you get some ace special teamers out of the walk-on class that is fine. Outside of that there could be a lot of depth pieces on the team that can be valuable down the road.

We’ve seen Rhule put two deserving players on scholarship this offseason that started off as walk ons. I expect you’ll see a couple players that fit that mold each year. That's if Rhule develops players at Nebraska the same way he’s done at previous stops.

The 2023 class of newcomers also includes in-state walk-ons Cole Ballard of Elkhorn South, Korver Demma of Gretna, Conor Connealy of Mount Micheal Cayden Echternach of Bellevue West, Will DePooter of Omaha Westside, Mason Jones of Omaha Burke and Grant Seagren of Oakland-Craig, in addition to Gage Wager of Arlington, Texas, the son of tight ends coach Bob Wager.