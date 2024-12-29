Quotebook: Rhule, Raiola, Rahmir + Robinson post-Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK – Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and a few players were chosen for Saturday's postgame interviews with the media following the Huskers' 20-15 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Below, we dig into the Quotebook from the postgame podiums as the Huskers – who finished their season at 7-6 overall – didn't just finally get over the hump by reaching a bowl game but also finished the job by winning the bowl game. They took care of the Eagles, who also end the year with a 7-6 mark.

Following a perfect non-conference slate – highlighted by a dominant win over ranked Colorado – and an overtime loss to ranked Illinois, the Huskers bounced back with wins over Purdue and Rutgers. Then, they fell on the road at Indiana and Ohio State in losses that felt drastically different in both vibes and the actual final score. Then, the UCLA game happened. Then, a hard-fought loss came – yet again – on the road at USC.

The Huskers finally broke through against Wisconsin, ending a four-game losing streak on the season, a 10-game losing streak to the Badgers – also a nine-game losing streak when bowl eligibility was on the line (including eight straight such losses under Rhule) – and finally returning to the postseason to end a seven-year bowl drought.

The Huskers followed that breakthrough win with an equally debilitating loss by the exact same final score (13-10) as the Nebraska-Iowa game the previous November. (And the exact same final score as two other losses during that same 2023 season.)

But...

All's well that ends well, right?

The Huskers are now officially in offseason mode, moving into the winter with a slight shift in momentum sparked by the bowl game victory.

And with that, we present Saturday's postgame Quotebook with thoughts from Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola, running back Rahmir Johnson and defensive lineman Ty Robinson – plus thoughts from Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien and the Eagles.