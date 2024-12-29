PHOTOS: Nebraska-Boston College

NEW YORK – Nebraska football hung on for a 20-15 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
Scroll through Inside Nebraska's photo gallery below with our best shots from a gray and gloomy afternoon – and a rainy, muddy field – inside Yankee Stadium.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel