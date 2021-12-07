Weinrich chooses PWO at Nebraska over Kansas and Iowa State

The situation at the specialist positions are starting to get an overhaul at Nebraska . Charlie Weinrich from Stilwell (Kans.) Blue Valley has committed to a preferred walk-on (PWO) opportunity at Nebraska over an offer from Kansas and another walk-on opportunity at Iowa State .

"Family was why I chose Nebraska," Weinrich said. "Being with my sister was one of the most important things for me. I also have a super cool uncle who now lives in Lincoln which was another factor. I feel like I can make a big impact at Nebraska and having them there is huge."

With preferred walk-ons the choice often comes down to the path to getting an offer. Weinrich is not scared to put in the work to get an offer.

"The scholarship opportunity is in my own hands. A quote I read often is "the man who works for more than he is paid will soon be paid for more than he works". I feel like that is the same here.

"If I put every ounce of effort into everything I do them I will soon be rewarded. So to answer your question, I believe a scholarship opportunity will only come if I continue to work towards it."