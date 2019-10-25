News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 13:40:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekend visitor preview: Indiana

Nate Clouse and Mike Matya
HOL Staff

The Nebraska coaching and recruiting staff will be hosting another group of official visitors this weekend coinciding with the Indiana game. After this weekend, there are only two more home games l...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}