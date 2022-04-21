Weekend Preview: Nebraska baseball resumes conference play with Indiana

Nebraska baseball (14-21) is on the road for the first time in 16 days. The Huskers move back into Big Ten play following a six-game non-conference stretch. All six of those games were at home and a part of a nine-game homestand.

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-22) are the next conference foe on the docket.

The Hoosiers sit at 2-7 in Big Ten play, good for 10th place in the overall standings. Unlike Nebraska, Indiana has been on the road for the last ten games. The last Hoosier home game came on April 3 in a 13-6 loss to Northwestern.

Late-inning disaster turned up like a bad penny in Indiana's visit to Rutgers last weekend.

On Friday, Indiana allowed three runs in the eighth for a 5-3 defeat. Then on Saturday, the Hoosiers gave up three runs in the eighth again and lost 4-2. Indiana held a 9-8 advantage entering the final frame on Sunday and Rutgers walked it off with two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

The losing streak grew to four on Tuesday with Miami (Ohio). The RedHawks took a 7-3 lead after the first and scored two more in the fourth to hold on for a 9-7 victory. On Wednesday, the Hoosiers' luck changed in a 11-4 rout of Cincinnati. Indiana crushed three home runs en route to snapping its losing streak.

The Hoosiers are led by catcher Matthew Ellis and infielder Phillip Glasser. Ellis is the Big Ten leader in home runs with 12 and is fourth in RBIs with 41. Glasser's batting average is a team-best at .348 and is second in on-base percentage at .453. On the mound, Indiana's Jack Perkins paces the pitchers with a 4.22 ERA.

Over the course of the 10-game road trip, the Hoosiers went 3-7 with five of the losses coming by two runs or less.

In contrast, Nebraska went 2-6 in its nine-game period at home including the suspended game with Creighton. Five of the Husker's losses were by two runs or less.

Indiana is 4-4 this season in one-run games compared to Nebraska's record of 5-8. In five of the eight losses, the Huskers had the tying or winning run on base in the ninth. Nebraska has been excruciatingly close, and this week the Huskers have an opportunity to move into the top half of the Big Ten standings.