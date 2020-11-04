Here are some quick takes and reactions following Wednesday's Nebraska football post-practice media availability.

Last year vs. Northwestern Nebraska found some big explosive plays from Wan'Dale Robinson. (Getty Images)

Nebraska is going to be tested in a different way this week

When Nebraska played Ohio State on Oct. 24, the challenge was completely different than what they'll face on Saturday at Northwestern. The Wildcats will attack NU's offensive with a veteran front seven that gives almost everyone problems. As Greg Austin said on Wednesday, players like linebacker Paddy Fisher have seemingly been at Northwestern for several years. They aren't going to blow you away with NFL level talent, but they are going to do their job and be in the right place at almost all times. This will be a much different test for the Huskers offensive line, especially players like Matt Farniok and Bryce Benhart, who have only logged one game together on the right side.

Isaac Gifford has been a pleasant surprise

We know both Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams will be out for the first half at Northwestern, serving the remainder of their targeting suspensions from the Ohio State game. Players like Myles Farmer and Quinton Newsome will step up and play most of their reps, but one under the radar name to watch is freshman Isaac Gifford. The Lincoln Southeast product saw two snaps on defense and 15 on special teams vs. Ohio State. I'd say that's pretty impressive, considering Gifford had to pay his own way for a semester before going on scholarship in August. I'm not saying we are necessarily going to see Gifford play a ton of defensive snaps Saturday, but there's no question he's put himself in the mix for the years to come. As defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said, he probably doesn't get enough credit for how athletic he truly is. In high school, he was a legit 4.5 guy with a verified 38-inch vertical.

Erik Chinander and Travis Fisher have their work cut out for them this week managing NU's suspended defensive back situation. (Nate Clouse)

Nadab Joseph doesn't appear to be in the conversation at this time

A lot of people have asked why junior college transfer Nadab Joseph is not in the mix yet for Nebraska. Obviously, he got to Lincoln late in the game, and that's a big factor as secondary coach Travis Fisher said. I think there's another piece through to the puzzle we probably don't know at this time. The bottom line is Joseph did not travel to Ohio State and he doesn't appear to be in the mix heading into Saturday.

Expect the rotating on the offensive line to continue